Кралиците на модната империја донираа сретства за болницата во Милано! (ФОТО)

The global crisis that’s hitting us so hard has underlined even more that we are all one and that we need to work together to overcome the Coronavirus. My gratitude goes to all the doctors, nurses and the entire Italian health system that is working so hard to get us all over this terrible moment. I wanted to thank the Chinese delegation of experts that has just arrived in Rome, having brought vital medical equipment and medicines. Let’s be strong, let’s fight this together and let’s all be safe! Donatella Versace