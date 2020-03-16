Коронавирусот „ја избрка“ кралицата Елизабета од дворецот

View this post on Instagram

🏥⬆️ The Queen visited the new Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals today, where Her Majesty officially opened the new state-of-the-art facility. @uclh undertake ground-breaking research and develop new ways to treat rare and complex dental, ear, nose, throat, hearing and balance conditions. The Queen met Lily who has two cochlear implants to help her to hear. Each year she throws a cochlear implant party, which The Queen said was a ‘splendid’ idea! The Hospitals will schedule over 200,000 appointments in the next year. Today, Her Majesty met some of the nurses and staff who care for the patients at the hospitals.