Коронавирусот „ја избрка“ кралицата Елизабета од дворецот

Пандемијата на коронавирусот се повеќе се шири низ територијата на цела Европа, а ниту Велика Британија не остана поштедена. Познато е дека вирусот е најопасен за луѓето на повозрасни години, па не и е сеедно ниту на кралицата Елизабета II.
Поради страв од вирусот оваа 93-годишна кралица, како што пренесува „The Sun“ ја напушти Бекингемската палата. Кралицата во моментот се наоѓа во Виндзор, а планот е таа и сопругот, 98-годишниот принц Филип, да престојуваат во Сандрингем, во случај ситуацијата во земјата да се влоши.
– Кралицата се чувствува добро, но ова е најдобриот потег за неа. Многу лица од нејзиниот персонал паничат поради вирусот. Палатата постојано прима гости, кои вклучуваат и политичари од целиот свет. Кралицата се сретна со многу луѓе во последно време. Само неколку недели ја делат од 94-от роденден и најдобро е да се оттргне од платата, изјави извор од кралското семејство.
– Нема никакви сериозни стравувања или позитивни тестови на коронавирусот во палатата, но не сакаме да ризикуваме, додаде изворот.