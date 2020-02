„Подобра си од Џеј Ло, таа ништо не ти може“: Нереална фотка на испотената Хали Бери (54) (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday!! For the last two years, you’ve showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and @peterleethomas! I’m so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together – I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using rē•spin pieces, and this week? We’re talking about the subject y’all can NOT stop asking about – Core work!! Check stories for more. Can’t wait to meet the collection?? Find it at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores all over the U.S. – and don’t forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥️