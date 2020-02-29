0.7 C
Скопје
март 1, 2020
Најново

Прекрасната Алексија ќе биде ваша вистинска мотивација за тренинг! (ФОТО)

Направила голема измама: Сите ја знаат како успешна манекенка и…

„Тежок“ е 85 милијарди, а со години користеше телефон од…

Необична глетка: Лисица и мачка си играат среде улица! (ВИДЕО)

Мрежа на љубовта: Како хормоните контролираат кого и колку го…

Третиот дел од испораката на ракетниот систем „Панцир“ стигна во…

Прекрасната Алексија ќе биде ваша вистинска мотивација за тренинг! (ФОТО)

010

Алексија Кларк е фитнес икона, модел и ѕвезда на социјалните мрежи, која потекнува од Аризона.

Кларк зад себе има импресивна кариера која вклучува моделирање за бројни производи, како за неколку светски познати марки на спортска облека.

Оваа убавица стана една од главните лидери во фитнес индустријата, кога се жените во прашање, откако на Инстаграм стана самопрогласена „кралица на вежбањето“.

Таа преку социјалните мрежи ја шири својата љубов кон фитнесот и здравиот начин на живот, а на Инстаграм има два милиони следбеници.

Слични објави

Џастин Бибер ги запрепасти фановите со оваа фотографија! (ФОТО)

Еспресо

Турскиот пејач призна дека е во врска со сопругата на Аца Лукас: Не ме интересира нејзиното минато! (ФОТО)

Васко Спасоски

МЕЛАНИЈА ТРАМП КОРИСТИ ДВОЈНИЧКА? Оваа снимка од Нормандија го докажува тоа! (ВИДЕО)

Igor

Хороскоп за 31 јануари – Погледнете каков ќе ви биде овој петок!

Еспресо

Меган повторно се одлучи на потег кој дополнително ќе ја разбесни кралицата

Слободен печат

Братот на Ники Минаж силувал дете од 11 години: Реакцијата на раперката ја налути јавноста, а монструмот е осуден на 25 години затвор

Еспресо

Остави Коментар

14 + 11 =

Слични објави

Хороскоп за 28 јануари – Прочитајте што ве очекува овој вторник!

Еспресо

Како настанала Статуата на Давид, ремек-делото на Микеланџело

Теодора Циклевска

Карди Би и маж ѝ се напиле, а после предизвикале хаос поради шампањско (ВИДЕО)

Еспресо

Погледнете го ова ремек-дело од видеоспот: „Ана“ ги оживеа восочните фигури на „Суперхикс“ (ВИДЕО)

Васко Спасоски

Песната „Radio Ga Ga“ слави 36-ти роденден: Дали знаевте дека во неа се зборува за Черчил и инвазија на Марсовци? (ВИДЕО)

Еспресо

Тоне „Викторијас сикрет“: 71-годишен топ менаџер обвинет за злоупотреба на манекенките

Еспресо