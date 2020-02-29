Прекрасната Алексија ќе биде ваша вистинска мотивација за тренинг! (ФОТО)

Алексија Кларк е фитнес икона, модел и ѕвезда на социјалните мрежи, која потекнува од Аризона.
Кларк зад себе има импресивна кариера која вклучува моделирање за бројни производи, како за неколку светски познати марки на спортска облека.
🐆🐅WILD LEGS🐅🐆 100% guaranteed this will burn even without weight! Master your moves before you add significant weight. 1. 10 reps each side 2. 8 reps each side 3. 8 reps each side 4. 40 seconds each side 3-4 rounds Get 25% off 3 months of my online fitness! Use code: QUEEN2020 www.alexia-clark.com #alexiaclark #queenofworkouts #queenteam #queen2020 #legslay #legsay #legworkout #fitforHisreason #homeworkout #bootyworkout #glutes #gym #motivation
🦸♀️ 💪🏼 Superhero Workout It’s a full body workout that’s FULL ON! If you do not have a medball you can substitute a squat press! 1. 15 reps 2. 30 seconds each side 3. 12 reps each side 4. 60 seconds 🤯🤯 3 rounds www.alexia-clark.com #alexiaclark #queenofworkouts #queenteam #queen2019 #fitgirl #gym #fullbodyworkout #workoutmotivation #fitforHisreason #travelworkout #homeworkout
Оваа убавица стана една од главните лидери во фитнес индустријата, кога се жените во прашање, откако на Инстаграм стана самопрогласена „кралица на вежбањето“.
Training with resistance bands is a love hate relationship 😂😂 if you have never used resistance bands in a workout before you are missing out! They are an incredible training tool but oh boy do they BURN! www.alexia-clark.com #alexiaclark #queenofworkouts #queenteam #queen2019 #fitness #fitgirl #gym #fitlife #gymlife #fitforHisreason #resistancebands #homeworkout #gymworkout
Таа преку социјалните мрежи ја шири својата љубов кон фитнесот и здравиот начин на живот, а на Инстаграм има два милиони следбеници.
HOME can be sweet and sweaty. A home where you can build memories and muscles, crush a workout and get comfy on the couch. All you have to do is show up and crown up. www.alexia-clark.com #alexiaclark #queenofworkouts #queenteam #queen2019 #fitness #fitgirl #gym #homeworkouts #gymworkouts #fitnessinspiration #inspire #motivation #fitforHisreason
No champion or gold medalist has ever made it by waking up one day and being the best. They became champions by daily effort. Each day they took time to become even just 1% better. Becoming the best version of yourself doesn’t mean waking up and being a champion or 100%. Instead focus on you daily goals and small wins because improving 1% each day will add up to a lifetime of wins. www.alexia-clark.com #alexiaclark #queenofworkouts #queenteam #queen2019 #fitgirl #champion #effort #motivation #fitforHisreason #workout #homeworkouts