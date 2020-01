Роберт Де Ниро: Како тинејџер бил член на италијанска банда, а подоцна се прославила со улогите на мафијаш

View this post on Instagram

BRAND NEW addition to my room. This incredible poster for The Irishman 🔥 I HAD to get it and I’m so happy with how it looks 😱😍 – For more daily De Niro posts, follow me @robertdenirodaily! 🎬 •••••• #robertdeniro #deniro #greatestactor #film #movies #theirishman #alpacino #joepesci #netflix #movieposter #myroom #actor #legend