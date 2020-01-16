Патниците избраа: Ѕирнете во 17-те најлуксузни хотели во светот (ФОТО)

-3.3 C
Од 17 најдобри хотели само четири се наоѓаат во САД. Два објекти од врвот на листата се изградени во Лос Анџелес, а меѓу најпрестижните се најдоа и хотели од Швајцарија и Индија.

17. Inn of the Five Graces – Санта Фе, Њу Мексико

16. Hotel Astoria, A Rocco Forte Hotel – Санкт Петербург, Русија

15. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa – Париз, Франција

View this post on Instagram

Feels like home @lareserveparis ❤✨

A post shared by PRIMETOUR VIAGENS (@primetourviagens) on

14. Aranwa Sacred Valley Hotel & Wellness – Перу

13. Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel – Cusco, Перу

12. Amerikalinjen – Осло, Норвешка

11. Alila Fort Bishangarh – Џаипур, Индија

10. Rosewood Luang Prabang – Луанг Прабанк, Лаос

9. Beau-Rivage Palace – Лозана, Швајцарија

View this post on Instagram

Autumn vibes🍁

A post shared by Beau-Rivage Palace (@beaurivagepalace) on

8. Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa – Амалфи, Италија

7. Rambagh Palace – Џаипур, Индија

6. Royal Mansour – Маракеш, Мароко

5. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club – Мајами Бич, Флорида

4. 1 Hotel West Hollywood – Холивуд, Калифорнија

3. Taj Lake Palace – Удаипур, Индија

2. Baur au Lac – Цирих, Швајцарија

1. SLS Hotel – Беверли Хилс, Калифорнија

