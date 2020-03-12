Ниту шпанската кралица Летиција не остана рамнодушна на овие панталони! (ФОТО)

Поради својата удобност, ласкав крој и шик изглед, овие „paper bag“ панталони веќе неколку сезони имаат голема популарност кај бројните љубители на модата.
View this post on Instagram
When buying clothes, I often look for items that I can wear to work as well as out. These paper-bag pants are a new trend that I am loving! The high-waist and bow give these a fun touch. This green color is a favorite of mine, but you can find them in tons of colors! You need you a pair, they are at such a good price! Comment and I’ll send you the link! 🎉 #paperbagpants #amazoninfluencer #amazonfashion #amazonassociates #abigailsfinds #fashionblog #fashionblogger #falloutfitideas #falloutfits
Станува збор за панталони со повисок струк кој совршено се вклопува веднаш над стомакот и најчесто со украсен ремен кој им дава додатна доза на елеганција и урбан изглед, а ногавиците обично имаат рамен или поширок крој, па така совршено ги прекриваат недостатоците и евентуалниот вишок на килограми во пределот на стомакот и колковите.
View this post on Instagram
These pants are $30 and perfect for work or play. Dress them up like I did here, or dress them down with a tee and sneakers or sandals. Shop this full look in the @liketoknow.it app or by clicking the link in my bio! http://liketk.it/2Lg2b . . . . . #liketkit #LTKspring #LTKunder50 #LTKunder100 #paperbagpants #hmxme #cargopants #workwear #workwearstyle #workwearfashion #workstyle #workfashion #officeoutfit #officefashion #dressupordown #springfashion #springstyle #outfitinspiration #outfitoftheday #outfitideas #howtostyle #affordablefashion #affordablestyle #lookforless
Последните неколку седмици голем број познати дами не можат да им одолеат, а на листата на славни обожавателки се најде и шпанската кралица Летиција која ги носеше во беж боја.
View this post on Instagram
#New Queen Letizia of Spain attended the final of The Queen's Cup of Basketball 2020 at Sanchez Paraiso stadium in Salamanca (8th March)🏀 #spanishroyalfamily #spanishroyals #familiarealespañola #reyfelipevi #kingfelipe #queenletizia #reinaletizia #familireal #royalfamily #instaroyals #royalnews #copadelareina
Судејќи според изгледот н а славните дами, популарните панталони многу лесно се комбинираат, а најдобро изгледаат со еднобојни маици или ролки, додека рамниот крој на ногавиците овозможува носење на разни штикли, патики или чизми.