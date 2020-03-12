20.6 C
Скопје
март 12, 2020
Најново

Ниту шпанската кралица Летиција не остана рамнодушна на овие панталони!…

Пирс Броснан заблеска во елегантно одело, а неговата необична брада…

Цеца има нова „ѕверка“ од 140.000 евра во својот возен…

Кејт Бекинсејл по 19 години молчење изнесе детали од најстрашните…

Ози Озборн го објави спотот за „Ordinary man“ и на…

Сите погледи вперени во бујните гради на Тамара Тодевска! (ФОТО)

Ниту шпанската кралица Летиција не остана рамнодушна на овие панталони! (ФОТО)

01

Поради својата удобност, ласкав крој и шик изглед, овие „paper bag“ панталони веќе неколку сезони имаат голема популарност кај бројните љубители на модата.

Станува збор за панталони со повисок струк кој совршено се вклопува веднаш над стомакот и најчесто со украсен ремен кој им дава додатна доза на елеганција и урбан изглед, а ногавиците обично имаат рамен или поширок крој, па така совршено ги прекриваат недостатоците и евентуалниот вишок на килограми во пределот на стомакот и колковите.

Последните неколку седмици голем број познати дами не можат да им одолеат, а на листата на славни обожавателки се најде и шпанската кралица Летиција која ги носеше во беж боја.

Судејќи според изгледот н а славните дами, популарните панталони многу лесно се комбинираат, а најдобро изгледаат со еднобојни маици или ролки, додека рамниот крој на ногавиците овозможува носење на разни штикли, патики или чизми.

Слични објави

Оваа девојка беше како магнет за љубопитните погледи на скопјани! (ФОТО)

Igor

Ријана е добитничка на престижната награда NAACP (ФОТО)

Еспресо

Мадона се движи со помош на бастун, додека 36 години помладото момче ја држи за рака (ФОТО)

Еспресо

Проблематичната ѕвезда и скандалозниот принц: Ѝ подарил кредитна картичка со милиони

Igor

Сите гледаа во нејзиното деколте: Бујната манекенка очигледно не носела градник (ФОТО)

Igor

Кендал Џенер и Џенифер Лопез се новите заштитни лица на Версаче кампањата (ВИДЕО)

Слободен Печат

Остави Коментар

три × оне =

Слични објави

Емилија Кларк како модна инспирација (ФОТО)

Igor

Непрепознатлива! Адел се пофали со новиот изглед

Слободен печат

Саша Ковачевиќ само по бела крпа на себе! Една обожавателка му пиша: „Силувај ме“ (ФОТО)

Васко Спасоски

Емили Ратајковски објави досега невидена фотографија и упати јасна порака (ФОТО)

Васко Спасоски

Неколку методи на Никола Тесла за зголемување на продуктивноста

Еспресо

Градите на Нивес Целзиус ѝ служат како маса за грицки! (ФОТО)

Еспресо