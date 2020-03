Заедно ќе го пребродиме ова: Адриана Лима упати порака до сите во светот! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

🤍 The world is going truth some serious crisis in health and consequently its economy…Making us realize that sometimes we worried about so many superficial things,forgetting that health is the most important. During this difficult time let’s not lose hope. I humbly ask for all of you to meditate into love, unity ,health 🤍 Together will going truth this…. and together will win 🙏🏼✨ I trust 🤍 #weareone ✨