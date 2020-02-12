Мила Јовович исплашена за здравјето на нејзината ќеркичка: Со денови сме во болница

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone! We’ve had the most wonderful time with our friends and family, cooking, wrapping gifts and catching up! I’m so grateful to have such wonderful people in our lives, to be expecting a new life in the new year and that all my closest are healthy and happy. It was so lovely to see our family traditions being carried out year after year. My husband and our youngest sat down in front of the fire to burn her letter to Santa and it was so magical seeing how excited but at the same time hushed and reverent she was with the ritual of it all. It reminded me of when our eldest was that age and she and her father did the same together. These moments are so special and gorgeous! It makes me so emotional writing about it!😭😆I send you all so much love over the holidays and wish you all the health and happiness you deserve! Xoxo m❤️ #family #happyholidays