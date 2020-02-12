Мила Јовович исплашена за здравјето на нејзината ќеркичка: Со денови сме во болница

Актерката Мила Јовович пред десетина дена ја роди ќерката, меѓутоа веднаш по раѓањето на девојчето следуваа проблеми, бидејќи малата Ошин Ларк Елиот Јовович-Андерсон добила тежок облик на жолтица.
Мила поради жолтицата која ја добила Ошин не може да ја дои својата ќерка, туку ја храни од шише, а при хранењето на сестричката посебно помага четиригодишната Дашијел.
– Нема поубава глетка од онаа да ги гледате своите деца како се сакаат и го ценат времето поминато заедно. Дашијел не може да се засити од својата сестра и ја храни секогаш кога ќе може. Ошин моментално има жолтица од која не може да се ослободи и цела недела сме во болница. Докторите рекоа дека треба да пие многу млеко, бидејќи така побргу ќе оздраве. Но, проблемот е во тоа што Ошин брзо заспива по доењето, па моравме да воведеме хранење од шишенце за да добива повеќе млеко – објаснува актерката со фотографија на Инстаграм.
Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It’s funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I’m actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️
Таа додава и дека нејзината ќерка има многу гребнатинки на петите, од каде што ѝ земале крв за да ѝ извршат тестирања, но актерката е оптимист дека последниот тест ќе покаже дека е сè во ред со нејзината ќеркичка.
There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.🤞🏼