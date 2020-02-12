8.9 C
Мила Јовович исплашена за здравјето на нејзината ќеркичка: Со денови сме во болница

Актерката Мила Јовович пред десетина дена ја роди ќерката, меѓутоа веднаш по раѓањето на девојчето следуваа проблеми, бидејќи малата Ошин Ларк Елиот Јовович-Андерсон добила тежок облик на жолтица.

Мила поради жолтицата која ја добила Ошин не може да ја дои својата ќерка, туку ја храни од шише, а при хранењето на сестричката посебно помага четиригодишната Дашијел.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone! We’ve had the most wonderful time with our friends and family, cooking, wrapping gifts and catching up! I’m so grateful to have such wonderful people in our lives, to be expecting a new life in the new year and that all my closest are healthy and happy. It was so lovely to see our family traditions being carried out year after year. My husband and our youngest sat down in front of the fire to burn her letter to Santa and it was so magical seeing how excited but at the same time hushed and reverent she was with the ritual of it all. It reminded me of when our eldest was that age and she and her father did the same together. These moments are so special and gorgeous! It makes me so emotional writing about it!😭😆I send you all so much love over the holidays and wish you all the health and happiness you deserve! Xoxo m❤️ #family #happyholidays

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

Нема поубава глетка од онаа да ги гледате своите деца како се сакаат и го ценат времето поминато заедно. Дашијел не може да се засити од својата сестра и ја храни секогаш кога ќе може. Ошин моментално има жолтица од која не може да се ослободи и цела недела сме во болница. Докторите рекоа дека треба да пие многу млеко, бидејќи така побргу ќе оздраве. Но, проблемот е во тоа што Ошин брзо заспива по доењето, па моравме да воведеме хранење од шишенце за да добива повеќе млеко – објаснува актерката со фотографија на Инстаграм.

Таа додава и дека нејзината ќерка има многу гребнатинки на петите, од каде што ѝ земале крв за да ѝ извршат тестирања, но актерката е оптимист дека последниот тест ќе покаже дека е сè во ред со нејзината ќеркичка.

View this post on Instagram

There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.🤞🏼

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

