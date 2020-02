Таика Ваитити доби Оскар и ги насмеа сите, бидејќи му здодеа да ја држи статуетката (ВИДЕО)

View this post on Instagram

Last night Taika Waititi (Māori) won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his film “Jojo Rabbit” and he dedicated his win to “… all the Indigenous kids who are in the world who want to do art, and dance, and write stories. We are the original storytellers, and we can make it here as well”. He is the first Māori to win an Oscar and this morning as I get ready to go into the last week of my residency, helping indigenous kids make art, my heart is full of so much joy. #taikawaititi #maori #newzealand #oscars2020 #indigenous #youth #jojorabbit #mikwchiyam #native #firsts #cree #mikmaq #film #filmmaker