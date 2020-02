Детскиот хор од Чикаго со емотивно видео му посакаа среќа на Васил на Евровизија!

CCC (hicago hildren’s hoir) ✨✨•#family #openup #tatkovina •Chicago children’s choir is one of the most important experiences of my life. •It thought me about values, morals, excellence, discipline, expectations, and goals. I got the chance to collaborate, sing, create, and learn with the best of the best. Above all I realised that with focus, determination, and an open heart … NOTHING can stop you. •Thank you for you. Thank you for being my family. Thank you for allowing me to be me and let my Macedonian traditions inspire the tapestry of diversity that you are and stand for. •Tatkovina was arranged for me when my family was deported from the States in 2003 … a humbling moment and lesson from the one above I shall never forget. I love you. •@chichildrenschoir @j.o.s.e.p.h.i.n.e.l.e.e

Publiée par Vasil Garvanliev sur Jeudi 30 janvier 2020