Оваа убавица е фитнес инспирација која може да биде пример за секого! (ФОТО)

04

Тамра Дае е фитнес модел која уште од рана возраст се одлучила животот да му го посвети на спортот, па го одбрала фудбалот како своја прва љубов.

Фото: Инстаграм

По кратко време таа сфатила дека фудбалот не може да ги исполни нејзините амбиции, па одлучиле дека бодибилдингот е нешто што ќе ја одбележи нејзината кариера.

Со помош на родителите, кои иста така биле во светот на спортот, Тамра од срамежлива девојка стана една од најуспешните фитнес модели во светот.

Станува збор за врвен модел кој учествува на престижни натпреварувања во бодибилдинг.

View this post on Instagram

“If you gave someone a book about your life, would your book change their life for the better? At 24 years old, my book would not have changed one person. So I went to work!” – @davidgoggins⁣ ⁣ How many of you can say that your book would change someone’s life? ⁣ ⁣ We suffer as humans. That is a fact. We have a physical body that feels pain, and a subconscious that reminds you of all the bad shit stored in your brain whenever it is triggered, and there will be death and tragedy… these are the realities, but what we do get to decide on is HOW we are going to react to our circumstances. ⁣ ⁣ We’ve become desensitized by a constant overload of violence and entertainment and our cells are amped up so much that to feel at peace and joy we have to keep doing more and more to achieve the former norm. It becomes overwhelming and exhausting.⁣ ⁣ The TRUE battle is with our minds. Our bodies are capable of miraculous things, but they won’t happen until we train our minds. My story, my journey, I’ve pushed my body to limits I am proud of, but still KNOW I could do more. However, my mind…. that I have only tapped into breaking old habits and patterns and I can see how much work lies ahead but I’m not afraid of it. I welcome the pain and the discomfort because as @drjoedispenza says, “You have to lose your mind to gain a new one”. ⁣

A post shared by TAMRA DAE | FITNESS BEAUTY BIZ (@tamradae) on

Со огромна поддршка на социјалните мрежи, каде има повеќе од милион следбеници на Инстаграм, неодоливата Тамра е секојдневна инспирација за сите луѓе ширум светот.

View this post on Instagram

🖤 #ALLDAE

A post shared by TAMRA DAE | FITNESS BEAUTY BIZ (@tamradae) on

 

