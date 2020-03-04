Тренд кој е измислен за оние кои се неодлучни! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

I’m feeling these two tone jeans from @adikastyle tho! 👌🏼 For the past couple of years I’ve been getting rid of A LOT of my old clothes that I’ve held on for years (Like over 10 years 😐) and now I’m in the process of trying to update my wardrobe. Clothes have always been difficult for me because I have such an eclectic style. I like basically every look. Grungy, girly, creative, chic, boho…etc. All my clothes never seem to go together well because of this, so it’s definitely going to be process to hone down my personal style. Anybody else super confused about their personal style? I think fashion is super fun and a great way to express yourself (and that’s what it should be, Fun! Don’t take it too seriously!) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #twotonejeans#whitedenim#lightdenim#denimondenim#denimjeans#adika#adikastyle#stylegoals#blackanddenim#jeanslovers#jeans👖 #whitejeans#lightjeans#denimgram#denimpost#style#stylegram#styleblog#stylelife#lifestylebloggers#nashville#nashvillegram#denim#nashvilletn#expressyourself#fashiongoals#wardrobeupdate#denimaddicted @denimaddicted_