март 4, 2020
Тренд кој е измислен за оние кои се неодлучни! (ФОТО)

02

Доколку сакате интересни и поинакви модни комбинации, овој тренд дефинитивно ќе ви се допадне. На модната недела во Њујорк се истакнаа двојните стајлинзи.

Фустани, панталони, модни аксесоари, изгледа дека оваа двојна модна треска не прескокна ниту едно модно парче и аксесоар.

Овој начин на облекување е одличен за оние кои не сакаат да имаат премногу детали на себе, а сепак сакаат нивните комбинации да бидат приметени. Доколку не можете да се определите за омилена боја, двојниот тренд е вистинската работа за вас.

Погледнете ги следните комбинации и одлучете се дали сакате да го испробате овој тренд!

View this post on Instagram

I’m feeling these two tone jeans from @adikastyle tho! 👌🏼 For the past couple of years I’ve been getting rid of A LOT of my old clothes that I’ve held on for years (Like over 10 years 😐) and now I’m in the process of trying to update my wardrobe. Clothes have always been difficult for me because I have such an eclectic style. I like basically every look. Grungy, girly, creative, chic, boho…etc. All my clothes never seem to go together well because of this, so it’s definitely going to be process to hone down my personal style. Anybody else super confused about their personal style? I think fashion is super fun and a great way to express yourself (and that’s what it should be, Fun! Don’t take it too seriously!) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #twotonejeans#whitedenim#lightdenim#denimondenim#denimjeans#adika#adikastyle#stylegoals#blackanddenim#jeanslovers#jeans👖 #whitejeans#lightjeans#denimgram#denimpost#style#stylegram#styleblog#stylelife#lifestylebloggers#nashville#nashvillegram#denim#nashvilletn#expressyourself#fashiongoals#wardrobeupdate#denimaddicted @denimaddicted_

A post shared by Alex Bizzoco (@alexbizzoco) on

View this post on Instagram

Two-toned

A post shared by NATHALIE FREDERIKSEN (@nathalill) on

