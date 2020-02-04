Со своите неверојатни облини сексапилната Јулија привлекува бројни следбеници ширум светот! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

If you’re working out hard and you aren’t taking a #preworkout #protein and #carbs meal/drink and drinking one during your workouts, you’re going to have a difficult time making progress. Pre and Intra workout nutrition is even more important than post workout nutrition. I’m not saying that post workout #nutrition isn’t important. You should continue to eat about an hour after you workout, but the focus should be on pre and Intra nutrition. Without that the post nutrition isn’t going to get you results. As soon as you start #lifting weights and doing sets your #glycogen levels begin falling dramatically. Carbs and protein are necessary to keep those levels from falling and stealing your gains. 🧐When you lift weights you allow your cells to become receptive to carbs and protein. Without carbs and protein it’s like having a party and locking all the doors so no one can come in. When you eat is more important than what you eat. Your need for amino acids can go up to as much as 500%, when you’re working out hard. Eating lots of protein will go to waste but if eaten before and during training you’ll see big #gains💪🏻 Not only will you build muscle but you’ll lose fat also. I know many women might think I’ll get fat and look big. You won’t. I use this method and it’s worked. When I haven’t used a pre and Intra drink my #progress stalled and I put on body fat. ❗️This might be the single most #important thing you’re not doing to get #results and it’s so easy to fix. How much protein and carbs? 15 to 20 minutes before your workout: 25 grams of protein and about 25 grams of carbs. Intra workout: Drink another 25 grams of protein and 25 grams grams of carbs. I know there are tons of drinks on the market but I’d suggest simply whey protein and honey in your shaker with some water. Workout hard and start taking a pre and Intra mix of protein and carbs and you’ll get great results.😉