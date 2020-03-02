Овие ѕвезди изгледаат непрепознатливо после низата естетски корекции! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

From pretty to… 'Most Beautiful Woman Alive?' 😐⁠ Thoughts? ⬇️⁠ .⁠ Apparently some cosmetic surgeon did a facial analysis of Bella Hadid and said her face matches the "Golden Ratio" better than any other celebrity, thus making her the most beautiful woman alive. However, I disagree. Don't get me wrong, I think she is beautiful, but I wouldn't give her the title of 'Most Beautiful Woman Alive'. Sometimes our imperfections make us more beautiful if anything! ⁠ .⁠ What do you think?⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ 📸 @celebglowup2⁠ #hadidnews #lipsonfleek #injectables #bellahadidnews #bellahadid #lips #cosmetic #pout #injectors #injector #bellahadidfans #cosmeticinjectables #kendalljenner #filler #plasticsurgery #victoriasecretmodels⁣⁠ #bellahadidstyle #cosmeticsurgery #kyliejenner #hadidsisters #lipinjections #dermalfiller #lipfillers #perfectlips #celebrityplastics