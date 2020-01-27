Лорен Дрејн е најзгодната медицинска сестра на светот (ФОТО)

4.8 C
Скопје
јануари 27, 2020
Лорен Дрејн Каган е американска медицинска сестра, фитнес модел и личен тренер. Позната е по тоа што ги објавила своите мемоари како дел од контроверзна црква.

Лорен стекна многу следбеници на Инстаграм кои постојано ги мотивира со својот напредок и патувања.

Лорен Дреин од Флорида го доби епитетот „најсекси медицинска сестра на Инстаграм“, а тоа веднаш ќе го помислите откако ќе погледнете неколку кадри од нејзиниот профил кој го следат речиси четири милиони луѓе.

Иако оваа докторка работи и по 13 часа дневно, секогаш наоѓа време за интензивни тренинзи, поради кои има завидна вита фигура.

Таа верува дека активниот живот е клуч за долготрајно здравје, пренесува „Дејли Меил“.

Покрај на Инстаграм, Лорен е активна и на блог каде заговара и промовира вежби за тело и здрав живот.

4 weeks postpartum! Still need to clean my mirror lol. How I’m getting back in shape: 1) I tried to maintain as much muscle mass as I could while pregnant. I trained weights 4 days a week up until 35-36 weeks pregnant (stopped 3 weeks before I delivered due to sciatica and hip pain). 2) I ate balanced meals during my second and third trimester after my morning sickness calmed down. I did not eat junk food, fast food, diary or fried foods. 3) I trained body circuits 2-4x/week while pregnant for 45 minutes each session. 4) I am eating very healthy since delivery: my meals: around 1800+ calories a day eating: 2 meal of4 oz salmon meals with 4 oz sweet potatoes and Mct oil, 2 bowls of oatmeal a day with berries, 1 meal of chicken & rice & Mct oil, salad with 1 hard boiled egg, 8-10 Quorn vegan chicken nuggets, 6-7 liters of water 5) I am not eating: dairy, sugar, fast food, fried foods. I have only trained one upper body weight session since birth because you can eat healthy to maintain your body weight/muscle mass. I simply haven’t had any time to train yet having Aria and breastfeeding and pumping around the clock. You can lose weight with diet alone. In my case, diet & breastfeeding 🤱🏼😝. In two weeks when I am cleared to train legs again, I will slowly work back up to my strength and focus on muscle mass gains. I will be patient with my body and Aria’s schedule. I want to maintain my milk supply while slowly reaching my goals. My point is you can reach your goals with diet alone if you are eating properly and unable to workout due to life circumstances as 90% of your results are in the kitchen. 💪🏽

