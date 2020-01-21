Ќе има нов „Кум“, а Ал Пачино е во главната улога!

Ал Пачино (79) ќе го игра некогашниот бродски тајкун Аристотел Оназис во претстоечката биографска драма Nemesis, пренесува порталот Greek Gateway.
Филмот ќе го режира бразилскиот режисер Фернандо Меирелес, автор на „Град Божји“. Режисерот истакнал дека ова ќе биде „новиот Кум“, а Аристотел Оназис ќе биде центар на приказната.
Работата на филмот е заснована според книгата „Противник: Вистинската приказна за Аристотел Оназис, Џеки О, и љубовниот триаголник кој го собори семејството Кенеди“.
Ова дело се занимава со односот на Оназис и Боби Кенеди кој ги истражувал деловните постапки на Аристотел, а потоа ја забранил и неговата трговија со САД. Писателот Питер Еванс ја истакнува и борбата на овие моќници за Џеки Кенеди, која станала толку насилна што Аристотел го финансирал атентатот на Боби.
Се слушаат гласини дека Мајкл Фасбендер ќе го игра Боби, а датумот за почеток на снимањето се уште не е познат.