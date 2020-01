Фитнес модел чија фигура не можете лесно да ја заборавите (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

FOCUS @cheri_fit 🙌🏼 it’s Friday Cherí Gang. Will you finish week 2 of the #CheriFitChallenge today?? I’m doing my last day of week 2 right now, TIMING IT TOO SO I CAN SEE IF I CAN BEAT MY SCORE FROM LAST WEEK 💪🏼😅 If you are behind, just get your workouts done this weekend. If you finished all of your workouts this week and you want to do extra credit, add some cardio into your weekend! BURN THOSE CALORIES 😆🔥🔥 Let’s finish this week right and get ready to move into week 3 on Monday 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 you got this #CheriGang I believe in you!!!! Wearing the new Aero Set from @cheri_fit 🖤🖤🖤🖤