Фитнес модел чија фигура и изглед нема да остават никого рамнодушен (ФОТО)

…”the most beautiful part to loving a guarded girl is this. If she lets you in, it’s not because she needs you. She stopped needing people a long time ago. It’s because she wants you. And that is the purest love of all” 🖤 Always loved this quote, guarded is an understatement, I near built a Great Wall of China around me 🙈…just under 5 weeks until the @arnoldsportsau I’m working hard to bring my best package to date to the stage, this will be my first show in a couple of years and boy has it been a journey. I feel so grateful for everyone who’s believed in me, supported me and helped me throughout the good and the challenging times. Whether I place or come last, getting back up there will be a huge accomplishment for me. I’ve definitely fallen back in love with the process of prep, I feel so happy working hard and being able to motivate even one other person to make a change or keep pushing on. I know that many may consider my lifestyle boring or mundane, but I love it! It’s me v me and I’m determined to beat my old self 🙌🏽 #KMF