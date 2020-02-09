Џен Селтер е дама која мотивира милиони луѓе ширум светот!

Џeн Селтер е финтес модел кој секојдневно со своите фотографии воодушевува милиони луѓе ширум светот.
View this post on Instagram
You live most of your life inside of your head. Make sure it’s a nice place to be ❤️ How you talk to yourself will either move you forward or hold you back. It takes work, but be kind to yourself, forgive yourself, and compliment yourself. Even if you don’t believe it today, you will believe it if you’re consistent with it – like anything else in life. Tell yourself that you are capable, strong, AND worthy! A positive mindset is everything 🙂
„Ти си ми вистинска инспирација“, „Ти се восхитувам“, „Ме инспирираш на многу начини“, гласат само некои од коментарите кои редовно кружат на нејзините атрактивни фотографии на Инстаграм.
View this post on Instagram
This is your Monday morning reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you! I love hearing from you guys that have joined me on the @fitplan_app and started my 21 day challenge!! I am SO excited for you guys to start your new year and fitness journey with me!! For those of you that haven’t checked it out yet, the link is in my bio for you to get your FREE week trial ( It is never too late) Comment below any questions you have and make sure you message me so I can invite you into my private Facebook group! 💗#ad
View this post on Instagram
WOW – WE ARE OFFICIALLY 31 DAYS AWAY FROM 2020! WHAT?!? Always make a conscious choice to focus on YOU. Your growth, your dreams, your aspirations. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the greatest project you can ever work on is YOU. Whether you are trying to get in shape, lose weight, gain weight, become a doctor, become a yoga teacher, the key is to stay consistent and never give up. Push yourself to do the things you always wanted to do but claim you never had time for. Remember, it’s not about having time, it’s about making time. Make time for YOU! Work on YOU and you will be your best self!
Селтер, инаку ја нарекуваат и „девојка со најдобар задник на Инстаграм“, а тајната на својата одлична форма и фигура често им ја открива на следниците преку вежбите кои ги практикува.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Thursday! Today I wanted to post something a bit different – #selterstyle – and I would love your feedback. To be honest, I live in my sweats, my robes, and activewear. If you catch me in a dress, or jeans, that’s a rare sight. Sneakers over heels any day. In honor of the end of NYFW, I thought it would be a fun idea to do a video featuring my 4 favorite FALL @aloyoga sets. If you guys like these videos, make sure to save them and let me know in the comments that you want more of them! If you had to choose one piece for me to send you, what would it be?!