Џен Селтер е дама која мотивира милиони луѓе ширум светот!

View this post on Instagram

You live most of your life inside of your head. Make sure it’s a nice place to be ❤️ How you talk to yourself will either move you forward or hold you back. It takes work, but be kind to yourself, forgive yourself, and compliment yourself. Even if you don’t believe it today, you will believe it if you’re consistent with it – like anything else in life. Tell yourself that you are capable, strong, AND worthy! A positive mindset is everything 🙂