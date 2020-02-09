Џен Селтер е дама која мотивира милиони луѓе ширум светот!

-1 C
Џeн Селтер е финтес модел кој секојдневно со своите фотографии воодушевува милиони луѓе ширум светот.

„Ти си ми вистинска инспирација“, „Ти се восхитувам“, „Ме инспирираш на многу начини“, гласат само некои од коментарите кои редовно кружат на нејзините атрактивни фотографии на Инстаграм.

Селтер, инаку ја нарекуваат и „девојка со најдобар задник на Инстаграм“, а тајната на својата одлична форма и фигура често им ја открива на следниците преку вежбите кои ги практикува.

