-0.1 C
Скопје
јануари 14, 2020
Најново

Ја следат повеќе од 13 милиони луѓе но никој не…

Јапонскиот луксузен воз со 7 ѕвездички: Возењето е вистинско уживање,…

Собра 11 милиони следбеници поради својот огромен задник! (ФОТО)

10 фотографии кои ќе ви докажат дека фризурата го менува…

Скриена плажа: Оние кои ќе ја пронајдат, го откриле „рајот”…

Погледнете ја оваа неверојатна инсталација (ВИДЕО)

10 фотографии кои ќе ви докажат дека фризурата го менува изгледот (ФОТО)

04

Девојките неколку години ја пуштаат својата коса со желба да ја имаат посакуваната должина, иако вистинското препородување се случува кога ќе се потстрижат.

Познат е и фактот дека кога жената сака нешто да промени во животот, таа ја менува фризурата. Првата промена настанува кога долгата коса драстично ќе се скрати.

Овие 10 фотографии ќе ви го докажат тоа. Погледнете ги 10-те примери кога добрата фризура целосно го променила и изгледот на жените на подобро:

View this post on Instagram

Jessica com as suas próprias palavras : Oi Jonas! Boa tarde! Td bem? Aqui é a Jessica, estive com vc ontem… Queria muito te agradecer! Não tenho palavras pra descrever o quanto AMEI o meu cabelo! Voltei chorando ontem! Chorando de felicidade, não conseguia acreditar o quanto tinha ficado maravilhoso! Seu dom é lindo! Sua vibe é maravilhosa! Seu é espaço é um lugar repleto de paz! Vc merece tudo de melhor no mundo! Por elevar a autoestima de todos que colocam os pés no seu espaço! Parabéns de vdd! Não vejo a hora de voltar! 😍😍😍 Muito obrigado de coração ! #casadantiga #curlycut #curlyhair #cachos #cabelocacheado #corteaseco #curlygirl #antesedepois #cachoscurtos #curlyrockers

A post shared by Jonas Dantiga (@casadantiga) on

Слични објави

Морате да ги имате: Модни парчиња кои ќе се носат оваа есен (ФОТО)

Igor

Кралицата Летиција не знае да погреши: Еве како се носи овој прекрасен фустан со есенски мотиви! (ФОТО)

Igor

Меланија Трамп меѓу стотина тикви во капут од 5.500 евра (ФОТО)

Igor

ЕДНОСТАВНО И СЕКСИ: Модниот стил на Брижит Бардо кој му одолева на времето (ФОТО)

Igor

Моден минимализам: Хејли Бибер уште еднаш им одржа модна лекција на сите! (ФОТО)

Igor

Овие фустани станаа тотален хит, а сите јасно гледаат дека овие ѕвезди во нив не носат гаќички (ФОТО)

Igor

Остави Коментар

16 + 11 =

Слични објави

Виолетовата е дефинитивно нејзината боја: Кејт Мидлтон во никогаш подобро издание (ФОТО)

Igor

За оние со подлабок џеб: МАРТИНИ БИКИНИ ќе бидат хит следното лето (ФОТО)

Igor

PHARD и ZU+ELEMENTS во Скопје

Igor

Британките полудеа по ТРЕТМАНОТ од 600 евра за кој велат дека им го СПАСИЛ ЖИВОТОТ

Igor

4 најпопуларни видови на сандали за ова лето (ФОТО)

Igor

Хит фризура за летото: Кратката коса е повторно во мода (ФОТО)

Igor