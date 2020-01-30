Неодоливата Аманда отсекогаш уживала во спортот, а најдобар показател за тоа е нејзиниот изглед (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

🌈 Womxn. ⠀ We been told we can be successful, but not too much — it’s “intimidating.” We can share our voices, but not too loudly. We can love our bodies, but only if they’re small. We can own our sexuality, but too much is slutty. ⠀ Not only have we been historically rejected, but we’ve bought into that belief and rejected ourselves in the process. ⠀ We’ve disowned the parts of us that are innately feminine. Intuitive and wise🧞‍♀️ Sensual and sexual.🦁 Emotional and sensitive.🧘🏽‍♀️ Gentile and soft.🙏🏼 Playful and silly.🧜🏽‍♀️ Radiant and beautiful.👸🏼 ⠀ We’ve been owning our masculine qualities by creating businesses💰, succeeding in our careers, and not relying on anyone else… ⠀ But we’ve swung so far in that direction, it’s difficult to drop into the gentility of our nature.🌺 ⠀ Are you still buying into the belief that your inherent nature is wrong? That it should be dimmed to keep you safe? ⠀ Womxn’s empowerment is meant to support women in being *all* of themselves. ⠀ So here I am: ALL of me. ⠀ For the first few years of my career, I focused on owning my power through discipline. Focus. Intention. Ambition. Relentlessness. ⠀ And now, I’m focusing on owning my intuition. My gentle, kind nature. My sensuality and sexuality. My body in all it’s cycles and stages. My vast, range of emotions from anger to terror to sadness to fear. ⠀ I welcome all of these properties into the light. To show themselves. To let them all be here. To honor all of them, for they make me a Whole Human.🌟 ⠀ These properties live inside all of us. ⠀ We suffer when we reject them, cast them aside, and shut them away. ⠀ We’ve had others reject the wide range of womanly aspects in history, and things are changing, slowly but surely. ⠀ Let’s start owning these aspects within ourselves first. ⠀ Say it with me: ⠀ ✨“I own all parts of who I am. I welcome all aspects that live inside me to be here. All of me is worthy. I access my power from both my masculine AND feminine qualities. I am power, for it is my nature. I am love.”✨ ⠀ Flourish & Conquer, Amanda